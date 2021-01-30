NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.76. 2,785,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.