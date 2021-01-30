NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $86.39. 419,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,363. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

