NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 10,995,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.