NewFocus Financial Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

