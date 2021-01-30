NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 819 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 7,118,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,587. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

