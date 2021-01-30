NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

