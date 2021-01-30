NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,316,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

