NewFocus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.03. 346,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

