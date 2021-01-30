Newton One Investments LLC Buys Shares of 58,907 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. 4,916,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.