Newton One Investments LLC Invests $481,000 in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.13. 429,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.