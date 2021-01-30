NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $971.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

