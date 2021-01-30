Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend payment by 86.7% over the last three years.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.