Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Up 7% After Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares shot up 7% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $117.13. 737,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 442,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

