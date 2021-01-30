Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.