NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

