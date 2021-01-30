Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 18.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares dropped 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 27,068,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,171,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nikola by 6,177.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

