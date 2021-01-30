Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $32.88 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and $1.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.51 or 0.04016644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00392197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.66 or 0.01209419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00525737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00408498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00249169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,968,211,881 coins and its circulating supply is 7,224,461,881 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

