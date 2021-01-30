Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

MPW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

