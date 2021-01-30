Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 6,861 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Magna International makes up about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Magna International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

MGA stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 857,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

