Ninepoint Partners LP Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,710. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

