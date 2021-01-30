Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,025,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 4.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 4,444,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

