Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $452,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. 984,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

