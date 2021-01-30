Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 1,188,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.