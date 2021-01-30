Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in January

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NCRBF remained flat at $$31.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

