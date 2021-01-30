Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

