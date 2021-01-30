Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,672 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

