Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,600 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

