Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $67.48 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.