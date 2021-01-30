Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC opened at $122.76 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.