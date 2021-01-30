Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 565,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

