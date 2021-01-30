Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.