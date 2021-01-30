Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 253,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

