Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

AIRC stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

