Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after buying an additional 160,224 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

