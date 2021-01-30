Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $21.99. 105,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 63,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

