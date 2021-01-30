NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 725,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 827,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NMI by 51.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI by 26.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NMI by 490.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $13,153,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

