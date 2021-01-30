Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Price Target Raised to C$1.27

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.40 to C$1.27 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE NRM opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.08 million and a P/E ratio of -67.69. Noram Ventures Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

In other news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Insiders sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $119,675 in the last 90 days.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

