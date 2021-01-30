Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$53.30 during midday trading on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

NENTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

