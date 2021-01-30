NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOEJF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$36.90 during trading hours on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.