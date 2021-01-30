North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 1,565 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.19% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 227,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. 768,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.