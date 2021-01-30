Northcoast Research Comments on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

ADP opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

