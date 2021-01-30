Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NBN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 27,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,695. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.