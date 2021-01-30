Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.57

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $32.68. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 21,065 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

