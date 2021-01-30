Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.77.

NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

