Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

