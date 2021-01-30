Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.17. Approximately 661,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 430,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after buying an additional 316,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.