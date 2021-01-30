NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 984,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,533. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 196,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

