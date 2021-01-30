NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.47 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

