Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.25. 12,373,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,690,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a market cap of $161.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

