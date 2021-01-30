Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

